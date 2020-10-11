Garringer - Ida (nee Tirone)
October 3, 2020 of Derby, NY. Beloved wife of Jeffrey G. Garringer; devoted mother of Peter (Linda), Jesse (Laurie) and Jeffrey (Maureen) Garringer; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Julie (Christopher) Wyrobek, Heidi (Anthony) Burke, Alyssa (David) Jastrzebski, Ryan (Allison), and Kristen Garringer; loving sister of Gasper (Elaine) Tirone, Rosemary (late Richard) Reitler, late Agnes (late Anthony) Santa Maria, late Lena (late Raymond) Tripoli, and late Thomas (late Nancy) Tirone; also survived by four great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.