Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ida Garringer
Garringer - Ida (nee Tirone)
October 3, 2020 of Derby, NY. Beloved wife of Jeffrey G. Garringer; devoted mother of Peter (Linda), Jesse (Laurie) and Jeffrey (Maureen) Garringer; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Julie (Christopher) Wyrobek, Heidi (Anthony) Burke, Alyssa (David) Jastrzebski, Ryan (Allison), and Kristen Garringer; loving sister of Gasper (Elaine) Tirone, Rosemary (late Richard) Reitler, late Agnes (late Anthony) Santa Maria, late Lena (late Raymond) Tripoli, and late Thomas (late Nancy) Tirone; also survived by four great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.