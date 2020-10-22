SERURE - Ida J.
(nee Dubreville)
October 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel A. Serure; loving mother of David (Dr. Donna) Serure, Dr. Dana Faye Serure and Deborah (late William) Mahaney; grandmother of Joshua Daniel, Ava Lillian Serure and Mikaela Fay Mahaney. Ida loved music, dancing, the Buffalo Bills and sending Hallmark cards. A Graveside Service will be held Friday 11 AM at Elmlawn Cemetery, please assemble at the Brighton Rd. entrance at 10:45 AM. Due to NYS COVID regulations, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Feed More of WNY. The family will receive friends outside at the Mahaney residence 2-5 PM, Friday, following the service. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.