Ida MACALUSO
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MACALUSO - Ida
(nee Bartolotta)
April 1, 2022, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Macaluso; loving mother of Joseph, Jr. (Mary), Frank (Celeste) and Venetta (Ken) Kaminski; cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Salvatore, Leo, Charles and Carmela Bartolotta; also survived by a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present on Monday from 10 AM-1 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel), AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 1 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Erie County. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Apr
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
