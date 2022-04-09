MACALUSO - Ida
(nee Bartolotta)
April 1, 2022, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Macaluso; loving mother of Joseph, Jr. (Mary), Frank (Celeste) and Venetta (Ken) Kaminski; cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Salvatore, Leo, Charles and Carmela Bartolotta; also survived by a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present on Monday from 10 AM-1 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel), AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 1 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Erie County. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 9, 2022.