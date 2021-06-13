Ida was administrative assistant to the technology Division at Greatbatch (now Integer) for many years. Ida was the administrative assistant for the Technology Division. She was a phenomenal administrative assistant. Even though she possessed a 2 year secretarial degree, I think she knew as much about English grammar, spelling, and sentence structure as any PhD English professor. Her proofreading was legendary - I often said she could spot a misspelled word, poor grammar, or redundant sentence structure from across the room. After one of my papers was checked by her, I was confident that no mistakes (at least language mistakes) were present. A consummate professional, she was so helpful to the entire department. Curtis F. Holmes, PhD

Curtis Holmes June 14, 2021