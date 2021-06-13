- Ida M. June 8, 2021 at age 88, beloved daughter of the late Theresa (nee Pizzuto) Randazzo; dear sister of Petrina (late Robert) Kibler, Martha Randazzo, Sandra (John) McGuire and the late Cecelia (Vincent) Zambito; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services were private. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME (716) 874-4400.
Something I forgot to mention in my previous memory. When Ida lived at "The Patios" next to my mom, her summer hanging baskets were the envy of the whole set of condos. They had to be at least three feet around, LOADED with flowers and were the most GORGEOUS baskets I had ever seen. I STILL can't get mine to bloom likes hers!!!!
Kathy Zeller
June 27, 2021
Ida was administrative assistant to the technology Division at Greatbatch (now Integer) for many years. Ida was the administrative assistant for the Technology Division. She was a phenomenal administrative assistant. Even though she possessed a 2 year secretarial degree, I think she knew as much about English grammar, spelling, and sentence structure as any PhD English professor. Her proofreading was legendary - I often said she could spot a misspelled word, poor grammar, or redundant sentence structure from across the room. After one of my papers was checked by her, I was confident that no mistakes (at least language mistakes) were present.
A consummate professional, she was so helpful to the entire department.
Curtis F. Holmes, PhD
Curtis Holmes
June 14, 2021
Ida was a wonderful colleague at WGL and kept the R&D department humming! She was a meticulous proof-reader, great typist, and a beloved friend. My condolences to her family and friends.
Sally Ann Smesko
Work
June 14, 2021
I shared many wonderful years with Ida as a friend. I will miss our long talks and her views of the world and the laughs we shared.