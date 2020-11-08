SCOTT - Ida

Passed on November 4, 2020, after declining health due to dementia. She was born and raised in Buffalo, the only child of Joe and Sophie Mercurio.

Ida had various jobs in her early life; hot dog stand, model, medical secretary and government secretary. But it was her hobbies that ended up bringing her great joy and recognition! PTA variety shows turned into acting in community theater, then she taught and performed belly dancing locally. After that, Ida returned to theater as an actress, costumer, director and Board of Directors member. She served from Lockport to Niagara Falls, from Amherst to Depew and even toured Indiana, for children's theater. In 2005, she received a Merit Award for Excellence in Direction from the Theatre Association of New York State for the Amherst Players' production of "Blithe Spirit". Ida's passion, skill and observance of details made her a well-known and well-loved member of Western New York's theater community.

Ida is survived by children, John (Amy) Scott, Dawn Becker, Jeri (Larry) Bowden, Jamie (Patty) Scott, and Joel Scott; grandchildren, Sarah-Jane Mucha, Joe Scott, Abby Scott, Jake Scott, Steven Becker, Katelyn Ramsay, Laura Gondinho, Rachel Bowden, Justin Scott, Jacquie Guard, Jessica Scott and Elizabeth Scott; seven great-grandchildren; half-sister, Teddie (Chuck) Miller; and dear friend Tom Logan; she was predeceased by her husband, Jack. Ida was recently cared for by the great staff at DeGraff Skilled Nursing Facility.

Ida's life will be celebrated and remembered at 4 PM, Sunday, November 15th, at Amherst Baptist Church, 100 Willowridge Dr., Amherst, NY 14228. General Covid-19 precautions will be in force. Donations received in memory of Ida will go for the benefit of the long-term residents at DeGraff Skilled Nursing Facility, and to Rachel Bowden for her mission work with marginalized people in Costa Rica. Flowers are gratefully declined.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.