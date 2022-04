GRIFFIN, Idalynn -

Our problem solver, glue to the family, loving wife, mom, and nana. One year without you, a million tears and wishing you were here.. but we know you have been with us every step of the way. We will continue to keep you in our hearts and carry you with us every single day. Love you, our beautiful Angel…

Dan, Kate, Tim & your best friend Mia







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.