Ignatius "James" CASUCCIO
CASUCCIO - Ignatius "James"
April 20, 2020, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Sophie C. (nee Luchowski) Casuccio; loving step-father of Mark V. Mazur. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, September 26, 2020 celebrated from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville at 10 AM. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
