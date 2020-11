LYSENKO - Ihor

October 27, 2020, age 73, of Elma, NY. Beloved son of Nina (nee Bobrinska) and the late Mykola Lysenko; dearest father of John (Julie) Lysenko; dear grandfather of Brandon and Ryan Lysenko; brother of the late Yurij "George" (Lesia "Alexandra") Lysenko; uncle of Andrea and Adrian Lysenko. No prior visitation. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.