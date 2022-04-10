Menu
Ihor MOROZ
MOROZ - Ihor
April 6, 2022. A
leader in the Ukrainian community, passed away surrounded by his family, at the age of 77. The beloved husband of Christine (nee Bula); devoted father of Ulana (Andre) Moroz Senenko, Stefan Moroz, and Adrianna (Michael) Liddell; loving grandfather of Kateryna and Roxana Senenko, and Deanna and Damian Liddell; dearest brother of the late Zirka Moroz. Born January 3, 1945, in Austria, to Ukrainian freedom fighters, Bohdan and Kateryna (née Kostiw) Moroz. After emigrating to New York City, then settling in Buffalo, Ihor graduated from East High and earned his Bachelor of Science from University at Buffalo. Ihor and his future wife, Christine Bula, grew up together as active members of the Ukrainian Youth Association, Ukrainian Home Dnipro, and St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church. They spent their childhood and adulthood summers at the Ukrainian camp "Cholodnyj Yar" in Fillmore, NY. Ihor served on leadership committees for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Organization of the Defense of Four Freedoms for Ukraine, and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists. Whether with fellow Ukrainians, his coworkers at General Motors, or during his career as a real estate agent, he built a community of friends and colleagues with whom he could both socialize and discuss the world's politics. Ihor will be remembered for his love of adventure, which led to an active, athletic, and travel filled life with his wife, whom he cherished, and three children, for whom he had immense pride. Even as he fought Alzheimer's, Ihor's love for his family never faltered and their devotion to him grew stronger. Ihor will be celebrated for spending his life serving his family, his community, and his beloved Ukraine. His legacy of service and hard work lives on in his children and grandchildren. - Vichnaya Pamyat, May His Memory Be Eternal - Family will be present on April 11, 4-8 PM, at the Pietszak Funeral Home, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where Panachyda Service will be held at 7 PM. Please note, face coverings are recommended. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on April 12, 10 AM, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 308 Fillmore Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Ukrainian Cultural Center Building Fund (please make checks payable to the "UAFF-Building Fund" and mail to: 562 Genesee St., 14204). Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Apr
11
Service
7:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Apr
12
Liturgy
10:00a.m.
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church
308 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, NY
Dearest Chris,
Our heartfelt sympathy to you and your beautiful family,
Memories of our youth abound when I looked at Ihor’s photo. All those years at CYM, folk dancing. The many days of the week, that we spent at CYM, learning the history of Ukraine. The “zabavas”. Then in later years when we had the opportunities to gather at various functions whether at Dnipro, or St. Nicholas. The pride you had in your children was always evident. You were both the ideal couple. May the lifetime of loving memories you shared help to sustain you through this difficult time. “Slava Ukraini”
Iryna (Chutko) and Lee Spencer
Friend
April 8, 2022
Dearest Chris and family, he left his mark on our Buffalo Ukrainian community. God bless all of you, " "
Luba & Wasyl Terech
Friend
April 8, 2022
Jim and diane, my dear friend, in life, work, and many joyous golf outings, family get-togethers, iggy words fail me, I truly will miss your friendship, love you my friend.
James Fire
Friend
April 7, 2022
