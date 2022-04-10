MOROZ - Ihor
April 6, 2022.
leader in the Ukrainian community, passed away surrounded by his family, at the age of 77. The beloved husband of Christine (nee Bula); devoted father of Ulana (Andre) Moroz Senenko, Stefan Moroz, and Adrianna (Michael) Liddell; loving grandfather of Kateryna and Roxana Senenko, and Deanna and Damian Liddell; dearest brother of the late Zirka Moroz. Born January 3, 1945, in Austria, to Ukrainian freedom fighters, Bohdan and Kateryna (née Kostiw) Moroz. After emigrating to New York City, then settling in Buffalo, Ihor graduated from East High and earned his Bachelor of Science from University at Buffalo. Ihor and his future wife, Christine Bula, grew up together as active members of the Ukrainian Youth Association, Ukrainian Home Dnipro, and St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church. They spent their childhood and adulthood summers at the Ukrainian camp "Cholodnyj Yar" in Fillmore, NY. Ihor served on leadership committees for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Organization of the Defense of Four Freedoms for Ukraine, and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists. Whether with fellow Ukrainians, his coworkers at General Motors, or during his career as a real estate agent, he built a community of friends and colleagues with whom he could both socialize and discuss the world's politics. Ihor will be remembered for his love of adventure, which led to an active, athletic, and travel filled life with his wife, whom he cherished, and three children, for whom he had immense pride. Even as he fought Alzheimer's, Ihor's love for his family never faltered and their devotion to him grew stronger. Ihor will be celebrated for spending his life serving his family, his community, and his beloved Ukraine. His legacy of service and hard work lives on in his children and grandchildren. - Vichnaya Pamyat, May His Memory Be Eternal - Family will be present on April 11, 4-8 PM, at the Pietszak Funeral Home, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where Panachyda Service will be held at 7 PM. Please note, face coverings are recommended. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on April 12, 10 AM, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 308 Fillmore Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Ukrainian Cultural Center Building Fund (please make checks payable to the "UAFF-Building Fund" and mail to: 562 Genesee St., 14204). Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.