Dearest Chris,

Our heartfelt sympathy to you and your beautiful family,

Memories of our youth abound when I looked at Ihor’s photo. All those years at CYM, folk dancing. The many days of the week, that we spent at CYM, learning the history of Ukraine. The “zabavas”. Then in later years when we had the opportunities to gather at various functions whether at Dnipro, or St. Nicholas. The pride you had in your children was always evident. You were both the ideal couple. May the lifetime of loving memories you shared help to sustain you through this difficult time. “Slava Ukraini”

Iryna (Chutko) and Lee Spencer Friend April 8, 2022