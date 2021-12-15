Menu
Ilona K. BORS TYLWALK
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
Tonawanda Middle and High School
BORS TYLWALK - Ilona K.
Age 72, of Williamsville, formerly of Tonawanda, passed away on December 7, 2021. Born on August 29, 1949 to the late Elmer D. and Helen (nee Kovacs) Bors. Graduate of Tonawanda High School and later earned her degree in Sociology from Ithaca College. Ilona was a well-respected insurance adjuster before leaving the industry to join The Jacobs Medical Institution at Buffalo General Hospital. Ilona then moved on to a rewarding career as Director of Human Resources at Western New York Independent living before retiring. Ilona was thought of as a beautiful soul with a generous heart who was always there to lend an ear and offer advice to those who were fortunate enough to call her a friend. Ilona enjoyed traveling and dedicating her time to raising awareness and advocating for individuals with Multiple Sclerosis. She served on the board of the Buffalo Chapter of the MS Society while advocating for the passage of the American Disabilities Act. She was predeceased by her brother Daniel Bors, Jr. Ilona will be missed by many cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 73 Adam Street, Tonawanda, NY 14150 on December 17, 2021 at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National MS Society. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdandHamp.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Church
73 Adam Street, Tonawanda, NY
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
so sorry BUFFALO NEWS will not print my tribute to ILONA.,,with whom i had a wonderful, intimate friendship with....until i didnt.
ROZ mandelcorn
Friend
December 16, 2021
I remember Ilona well from years ago. I always thought of her through the years. Mike and family, so sorry for your loss.
Linda Lamont Hayes
December 16, 2021
Ilona was a wonderful woman and a great friend to my sister, Maureen. They spent many fun times together over the years. Ilona´s strength, grace and intelligence were exemplary to all who knew her. May she rest in power, and may those close to her find peace and comfort in their memories.
Margie Wells
December 15, 2021
