MURRAY - IIse A. (nee Schmidt)

Of Clarence Center, entered peacefully into rest on March 10, 2022. Beloved wife of the late William D. Beloved daughter of the late Carl and Luise Schmidt. Sister to Carl H. and late wife Nancy Schmidt. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, "adopted grandkids", numerous cousins in Germany as well as her best friend Joanne Berger. After a Private Burial, there will be a Catholic Mass on her birthday, May 13, 2022, at 10 AM, at St. Augustine's Campus, 8700 Goodrich Rd., in Clarence Center. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Augustine Church or Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.