Inez M. FULLER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
FULLER - Inez M. (nee Mecca)
Of Hamburg, passed April 11, 2022 after a long illness with family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Fuller; mother of Cherie Fuller, Sue (Tom) Huebert, Rick (Lisa) Fuller, late Greg (Rachel) Fuller; cherished grandmother of Ed (Amanda), Andy, Kelly, and Allie; adored great-grandmother of Eddy and Olivia; loving daughter of the late Andrew and Dorothy Mecca. Inez enjoyed a multi-generational career
in the Business Administration Department for the local college that spanned typewriters, word processors, and desktops. Through the years, Inez remained in touch with her childhood friends, and frequently indulged her passion for world travel and cruising. She lived a long, full, and rich life such that even declining health in her late years could not dampen her joy when grandchildren and great-grandchildren visited. No prior visitation. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
