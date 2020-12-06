PAGEL - Ione L. (nee Swantz)
December 4, 2020, age 103. Loving wife of the late Norm; dearest mother of Ken (late Sue) and Nancy (Frank) Cerny; beloved grandmother of David, Tammy, Vicky, Hans, Peter, and Scott; great-grandmother of Jack, Annie, Benjamin, and Henry; dear sister of the late Sidney and Addison Swantz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services to be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to Pathways Christian Fellowship, PO Box 447, East Aurora, NY 14052. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.