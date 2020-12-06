Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Irene B. TELECKY
TELECKY - Irene B. (nee Kuster)
Of Buffalo, NY, November 30, 2020. Loving wife of the late Eugene A. Telecky; cherished mother to Kenneth (late Barbara), Donald (Betty), Jeffrey (Karen) Telecky, Janice Klima and the late Susan Dumas; dearest grandma to 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; sister-in-law to Shirley Kuster; sister-in-law and best friend - Ann Telecky; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. No visitation will be held. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial donations to Camp Good Days. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOME - MEMORIAL CHAPEL.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.