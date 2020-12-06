TELECKY - Irene B. (nee Kuster)

Of Buffalo, NY, November 30, 2020. Loving wife of the late Eugene A. Telecky; cherished mother to Kenneth (late Barbara), Donald (Betty), Jeffrey (Karen) Telecky, Janice Klima and the late Susan Dumas; dearest grandma to 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; sister-in-law to Shirley Kuster; sister-in-law and best friend - Ann Telecky; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. No visitation will be held. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial donations to Camp Good Days. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOME - MEMORIAL CHAPEL.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.