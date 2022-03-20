Menu
Irene J. BAASE
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
BAASE - Irene J. (nee Jakubek)
January 21, 1926 - March 12, 2022.Beloved wife of the late Charles Baase; dearest mother of Rene (John) Manzella of York, PA, Nancy (James) Manuse of Youngstown, NY and Michael (Elena) Baase of Wheatfield, NY; grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 12; sister of Helen (Alex) Oleniczak and the late Walter and Louis Jakubek. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations in Irene's memory gratefully accepted to Hospice Foundation of Western New York. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
Dearest Rene, Nancy, Michael....my sincere condolences. Both your Mom n Dad were some of the nicest people I got to have in my childhood growing up. (Back yard neighbors) May LOVE and PEACE HUG your HEARTS.
Jac Buss
Other
March 20, 2022
