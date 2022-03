BAASE - Irene J. (nee Jakubek)January 21, 1926 - March 12, 2022.Beloved wife of the late Charles Baase; dearest mother of Rene (John) Manzella of York, PA, Nancy (James) Manuse of Youngstown, NY and Michael (Elena) Baase of Wheatfield, NY; grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 12; sister of Helen (Alex) Oleniczak and the late Walter and Louis Jakubek. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations in Irene's memory gratefully accepted to Hospice Foundation of Western New York. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com