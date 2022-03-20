BAASE - Irene J. (nee Jakubek)
January 21, 1926 - March 12, 2022.Beloved wife of the late Charles Baase; dearest mother of Rene (John) Manzella of York, PA, Nancy (James) Manuse of Youngstown, NY and Michael (Elena) Baase of Wheatfield, NY; grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 12; sister of Helen (Alex) Oleniczak and the late Walter and Louis Jakubek. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations in Irene's memory gratefully accepted to Hospice Foundation of Western New York. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.