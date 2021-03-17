Babula - Irene C.
(nee Czapski)
Irene (Czapski) Babula, 87, of Buffalo, wife of the late Leonard Babula, died Friday, March 5, 2021, in Middletown, CT. She was born in Buffalo, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Cieszka) Czapski. Irene worked for many years as a seamstress doing alterations for J.C. Penney. She volunteered at St. John Kanty Church working the Lenten Friday fish fry dinners and making pierogi during the holidays. She was a loving mother to Karen (Edgar) Hettrich of Middletown, CT and Peter (Mindy Tousley) Babula of Cleveland, OH; grandmother to Nicole, Cali (Thorngate), and Todd Hettrich and great-grandmother to Crystal, Ashley and Hailey Arn-Hettrich and Hannah Thorngate. She was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Czapski and Theresa Kazmierczak; brothers, Stanley, Joseph, and Frank Czapski. Funeral services will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, E- donate at https://www.buffalo.va.gov/
giving. Program for donation is hospice. Additional information - in memory of Irene Babula. To share memories or express condolences online, please visitwww.biegafuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.