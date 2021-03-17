Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irene C. Babula
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT
Babula - Irene C.
(nee Czapski)
Irene (Czapski) Babula, 87, of Buffalo, wife of the late Leonard Babula, died Friday, March 5, 2021, in Middletown, CT. She was born in Buffalo, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Cieszka) Czapski. Irene worked for many years as a seamstress doing alterations for J.C. Penney. She volunteered at St. John Kanty Church working the Lenten Friday fish fry dinners and making pierogi during the holidays. She was a loving mother to Karen (Edgar) Hettrich of Middletown, CT and Peter (Mindy Tousley) Babula of Cleveland, OH; grandmother to Nicole, Cali (Thorngate), and Todd Hettrich and great-grandmother to Crystal, Ashley and Hailey Arn-Hettrich and Hannah Thorngate. She was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Czapski and Theresa Kazmierczak; brothers, Stanley, Joseph, and Frank Czapski. Funeral services will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, E- donate at https://www.buffalo.va.gov/ giving. Program for donation is hospice. Additional information - in memory of Irene Babula. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We’ll always keep Bucie’s memory alive in our hearts and her funny phrases in our stories. She was such fun and I treasure the summers we spent with her. Without that time, we wouldn’t have had the same relationships with our faraway grandparents. Such a gift. I love you, Bucie. ❤
Cali Thorngate
Family
March 17, 2021
Sorry to hear about Aunty Irene. I will miss her very much.
Jane Rodriguez
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results