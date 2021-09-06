BASZCZYNSKI - Irene R.
(nee Tucholka)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on September 3, 2021, at the age of 97. Devoted mother to David (Donna) Baszczynski; cherished grandmother of Jill and Michael Baszczynski; loving daughter of the late Helen Tucholka; predeceased by nine brothers and sisters; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in Queen of Martyrs RC Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, on Wednesday, at 11 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made a www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2021.