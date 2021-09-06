Menu
Irene R. BASZCZYNSKI
BASZCZYNSKI - Irene R.
(nee Tucholka)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on September 3, 2021, at the age of 97. Devoted mother to David (Donna) Baszczynski; cherished grandmother of Jill and Michael Baszczynski; loving daughter of the late Helen Tucholka; predeceased by nine brothers and sisters; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in Queen of Martyrs RC Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, on Wednesday, at 11 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made a www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Queen of Martyrs RC Church
180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear of Aunt Irene's passing. We know there's no words that can comfort right now, but please know we love y'all and pray that the wonderful memories she's given to us all will help you through these hard times. Sending all our love, Craig, Robin, Britt, Jamie and Dani
Craig & Robin Sikorski
September 6, 2021
