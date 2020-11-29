Menu
Irene C. BRANT
BRANT - Irene C. (nee Ditcher)
Age 76, of Bliss, NY, passed away on November 27, 2020. Friends may call on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 11 AM-2 PM at the New Beginnings Fellowship Church, 4377 Rt. 78, Gainesville, NY 14066, with a Funeral Service to be held at 2 PM. Memorials may be made to the church or to the Eagle Hose Co., 6655 Rt. 362, Bliss, NY 14024. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
