Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Irene C. BRANT
BRANT - Irene C. (nee Ditcher)
Age 76, of Bliss, NY, passed away on November 27, 2020. Friends may call on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 11 AM-2 PM at the New Beginnings Fellowship Church, 4377 Rt. 78, Gainesville, NY 14066, with a Funeral Service to be held at 2 PM. Memorials may be made to the church or to the Eagle Hose Co., 6655 Rt. 362, Bliss, NY 14024. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
New Beginnings Fellowship Church
4377 Rt. 78, Gainesville, New York
Dec
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
New Beginnings Fellowship Church
4377 Rt. 78, Gainesville, New York
Funeral services provided by:
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.