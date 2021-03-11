Menu
Irene COLEMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
COLEMAN - Irene
(nee Dickinson)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 7, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, Monday from 2-3 PM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel)
102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, Buffalo, NY
Mar
15
Funeral service
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel)
102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, Buffalo, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
Sending our condolences hope you feel surrounded by love and have comfort, Saddend to hear about this news, the lord Jehovah will be your strength and your shield to get you through the days ahead.Praying so your family will get through this most difficult time.
Kiki Holmes
March 15, 2021
