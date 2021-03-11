COLEMAN - Irene (nee Dickinson) Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 7, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, Monday from 2-3 PM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow.
Sending our condolences hope you feel surrounded by love and have comfort, Saddend to hear about this news, the lord Jehovah will be your strength and your shield to get you through the days ahead.Praying so your family will get through this most difficult time.