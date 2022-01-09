CURTIN - Irene B. (nee Nolan)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on January 3rd, 2022. Beloved wife of the late William C. Curtin, Sr.; devoted mother of William C. Curtin, Jr., Coleen A. Curtin, Cathleen C. (Steve) Harrill, and Craig W. (Renee) Curtin; cherished grandmother of William R. (Milan) Bowe, Nolan C. and Nathan C. Harrill, Caylee P., Hudson S., and Ashton W. Curtin; adored great-grandmother of Capriana M. Bowe; loving daughter of the late John "Ward" and Mae Nolan; dear sister of Mary (late Richard) Greene, Carol (late Edward) Mercer, Thomas (Kathy) Nolan and the late Jack (Sandra) Nolan; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday, from 2-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, on Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at Church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Irene's name to Former Troopers Helping Hands, P.O. Box 432, West Seneca, NY 14224. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.