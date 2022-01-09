Menu
Irene B. CURTIN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
CURTIN - Irene B. (nee Nolan)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on January 3rd, 2022. Beloved wife of the late William C. Curtin, Sr.; devoted mother of William C. Curtin, Jr., Coleen A. Curtin, Cathleen C. (Steve) Harrill, and Craig W. (Renee) Curtin; cherished grandmother of William R. (Milan) Bowe, Nolan C. and Nathan C. Harrill, Caylee P., Hudson S., and Ashton W. Curtin; adored great-grandmother of Capriana M. Bowe; loving daughter of the late John "Ward" and Mae Nolan; dear sister of Mary (late Richard) Greene, Carol (late Edward) Mercer, Thomas (Kathy) Nolan and the late Jack (Sandra) Nolan; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday, from 2-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, on Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at Church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Irene's name to Former Troopers Helping Hands, P.O. Box 432, West Seneca, NY 14224. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
11
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Church
1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about IRENE SHE WAS ONE OF MY FAVORITE LADIES GOD IS WITY HER
Frank kania
January 10, 2022
My Deepest Sympathy to all of Irene´s Family. It´s been sometime since I´ve seen her, but she always remembered my family from our days growing up on Harding Rd.
Barb Kane
Other
January 10, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss, Irene was as beautiful inside as outside. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Karen Taneff
January 9, 2022
