DeVRIEZE - Irene C.

Passed on March 4, 2022, at the age of 91. Formerly of Depew, she and her husband, the late John T. DeVrieze, were married in their home country of Indonesia on April 12, 1955 and later immigrated to the United States. Beloved mother of Frank DeVrieze (Lynne) of Carthage, MO; daughters, Mary Fitzsimmons (Mike) of Depew and Jen Stoddard (Brian) of Lockport; grandson, Jeremy Stoddard; granddaughters, Abigail DeVrieze, Katie (Fitzsimmons) Wood, and Kelly (Fitzsimmons) Evans; and great-granddaughters, Avery Wood and Hazel Wood. Irene worked for many years at Duo Temp in Depew, and was an avid gardener, loved to cook, and enjoyed being around her grandchildren. There will be a private family service held at a later date in Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.