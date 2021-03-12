FORTUNATO - Irene Ann "Irena" March 8, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Donald and Hazel Fortunato; beloved sister of Kathleen, Laureen, Marlene and the late Walter; survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, 335 Ontario St., Saturday, 11 AM - 2 PM (funeral prayers at 1:45 PM). Irena volunteered for Meals on Wheels and worked for Allentown Industries.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.
Ah Irena, you were a fun, loving lady and I so enjoyed knowing you. I'm sure that you are with your Mom, Dad, brother and other Family, that have gone long before. I'm sure you are resting in Peace!
Donna D Owen
March 6, 2022
I have known Irena for a very long time. She lived at Claire Court, when I managed there. She was quite the character and I enjoyed her so. RIP, dear friend.
Donna Owen
March 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy.Irene loved her Johnny Cash.Irene will be missed
Ann Strauch
March 13, 2021
Irene was the best friend I had at Claire court apartment in Hamburg , NY . She loved coming for coffee at my apartment she would come everyday . My deepest sympathy and condolence to her family . Love you all . Linda