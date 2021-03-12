FORTUNATO - Irene Ann "Irena"

March 8, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Donald and Hazel Fortunato; beloved sister of Kathleen, Laureen, Marlene and the late Walter; survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, 335 Ontario St., Saturday, 11 AM - 2 PM (funeral prayers at 1:45 PM). Irena volunteered for Meals on Wheels and worked for Allentown Industries.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.