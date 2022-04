FRASER - Irene Letitia (nee Horton)Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Anthony Fraser; devoted mother of Karen (John) Burke and Mark (Lynn) Fraser; adored grandmother of Julianne, Emma and Ryan Burke and Artie and Margo Fraser; loving daughter of the late Fred and Letitia Horton. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com