FRASER - Irene Letitia (nee Horton)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Anthony Fraser; devoted mother of Karen (John) Burke and Mark (Lynn) Fraser; adored grandmother of Julianne, Emma and Ryan Burke and Artie and Margo Fraser; loving daughter of the late Fred and Letitia Horton. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.