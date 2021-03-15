GAYLER - Irene T. (nee Pietras)

March 13, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Teddy Gayler; dear mother of Arthur A. (Linda) Gayler and Janet M. Michals; dear grandmother of Christine M. O'Brien, Thomas P. (Lindsey) Michals and Susan M. (John) Kromer; great-grandmother of Braden and Eden Kromer; predeceased by two brothers and two sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josaphat Church (William and Peoria Sts.) Wednesday at 9AM.Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday, 6-8 PM. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials can be made to Hospice Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 15, 2021.