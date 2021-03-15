GAYLER - Irene T. (nee Pietras) March 13, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Teddy Gayler; dear mother of Arthur A. (Linda) Gayler and Janet M. Michals; dear grandmother of Christine M. O'Brien, Thomas P. (Lindsey) Michals and Susan M. (John) Kromer; great-grandmother of Braden and Eden Kromer; predeceased by two brothers and two sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josaphat Church (William and Peoria Sts.) Wednesday at 9AM.Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday, 6-8 PM. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials can be made to Hospice Buffalo.
Aunt Irene was dearly loved. Sad that she is the last of elder generation of Pietras´s. What memories they have left us. Sending loving thoughts that Jesus was waiting with loving open arms and her parents, brothers, and sisters were there to greet her and bring her the happiness she was searching for.
Mary White
March 16, 2021
Janet - my sincere condolences in the loss of your Mom. My heart hurts for your loss and I share many memories of Irene from you and I having a friendship of 50+ years. Your Mom was a wonderful, genuine, caring individual. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Linda Green
March 15, 2021
She was an exceptional caring person. I remember her kindness. May Irene And all the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen