Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irene GEHEN
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
GEHEN - Irene (nee Dynda)
Of West Seneca, NY, June 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Gehen Sr.; dearest mother of Cindi (Michael) Winter, Edward F. Jr. (Lynne), Ronald T. (Marilu) and Laurie (Richard) Marsden; cherished grandmother of Shannon (Sam) Piegdon, Christopher (Tori) Winter, Daniel (Andrea) Gehen, Nicole (Graham) Coates, Courtney Gehen, Melissa (Ryan Marfurt) Winter, Kristen Winter, Eve Marsden and Teddy Marsden; loving great-grandmother of Finnegan Piegdon; daughter of the late Walter and Stephania Dynda; sister of the late Baby Mary Dynda; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Friday from 4-7 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY (please assemble at church). Mrs. Gehen was a member of Catholic Daughters of America, Altar and Rosary Society of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, and Senior Citizens. Mrs. Gehen's family would like to acknowledge the following caregivers that provided exceptional care to their mother: Nancy, Colleen, Anne, Katie, Mary and Rose. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Jul
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My aunt Irene was the most kind,wonderful,sweetest,ladyin the world.i will miss her
joe hennigan
Family
July 3, 2021
Lynne and Ed , Our deepest condolences to the family
Helen and Gregory Gach
July 2, 2021
Lynne and Ed....sorry to hear of your families loss.....May she RIP...
Marcella McMahon Tucker
Friend
July 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Tom, Helen, Graham, Hillary
Family
July 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Tom, Helen, Hillary Coates
Family
July 1, 2021
Coates Family
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results