GEHEN - Irene (nee Dynda)
Of West Seneca, NY, June 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Gehen Sr.; dearest mother of Cindi (Michael) Winter, Edward F. Jr. (Lynne), Ronald T. (Marilu) and Laurie (Richard) Marsden; cherished grandmother of Shannon (Sam) Piegdon, Christopher (Tori) Winter, Daniel (Andrea) Gehen, Nicole (Graham) Coates, Courtney Gehen, Melissa (Ryan Marfurt) Winter, Kristen Winter, Eve Marsden and Teddy Marsden; loving great-grandmother of Finnegan Piegdon; daughter of the late Walter and Stephania Dynda; sister of the late Baby Mary Dynda; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Friday from 4-7 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY (please assemble at church). Mrs. Gehen was a member of Catholic Daughters of America, Altar and Rosary Society of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, and Senior Citizens. Mrs. Gehen's family would like to acknowledge the following caregivers that provided exceptional care to their mother: Nancy, Colleen, Anne, Katie, Mary and Rose. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.