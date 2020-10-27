Menu
Irene JEWITT
JEWITT - Irene (nee Lezark)
Of Lake View, NY, October 25, 2020. Loving daughter of Helen (Wido) and the late Andrew Lezark; sister of Marlene Lezark and the late Steve A. Lezark; mother of Renee E. (Parnell) Woodward, Christine M. Jewitt, and Roni I. Jewitt; grandmother of Emily and Mason Krieger, Alex and Tori Kirby; great-grandmother of Braxton Kirby. Friends may call Thursday from 2-5 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at St. John Paul II Parish, Lakeview, at 10 AM. Face masks required.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 27, 2020.
