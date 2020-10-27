JEWITT - Irene (nee Lezark)

Of Lake View, NY, October 25, 2020. Loving daughter of Helen (Wido) and the late Andrew Lezark; sister of Marlene Lezark and the late Steve A. Lezark; mother of Renee E. (Parnell) Woodward, Christine M. Jewitt, and Roni I. Jewitt; grandmother of Emily and Mason Krieger, Alex and Tori Kirby; great-grandmother of Braxton Kirby. Friends may call Thursday from 2-5 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at St. John Paul II Parish, Lakeview, at 10 AM. Face masks required.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 27, 2020.