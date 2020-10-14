Menu
Irene K. LASK
LASK - Irene K. (nee Pizzuto)
October 13, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Robert Lask; devoted mother of Kenneth (Colleen) and Brian (Kathleen) Lask; loving grandmother of Sarah, Jessica Lask, Jennifer (Anthony) Klapp, Rebecca (Nicholas) Dubik, Michael Lask, Robert Cotter, Katie (Jon) Stalker, Brittany (Peter) Ivcic and the late Nicholas Lask; cherished great-grandmother of Adalyn, Logan, Nicholas, Everett and Dylan; dear sister of Ethel Gunning; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 9:30 AM from St. John the Baptist Church, Kenmore. All are asked to assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Flowers gratefully declined. Share your condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Greco Funeral Home, Inc.
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217-1301
Oct
16
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
, Kenmore, New York
