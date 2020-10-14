LASK - Irene K. (nee Pizzuto)
October 13, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Robert Lask; devoted mother of Kenneth (Colleen) and Brian (Kathleen) Lask; loving grandmother of Sarah, Jessica Lask, Jennifer (Anthony) Klapp, Rebecca (Nicholas) Dubik, Michael Lask, Robert Cotter, Katie (Jon) Stalker, Brittany (Peter) Ivcic and the late Nicholas Lask; cherished great-grandmother of Adalyn, Logan, Nicholas, Everett and Dylan; dear sister of Ethel Gunning; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 9:30 AM from St. John the Baptist Church, Kenmore. All are asked to assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Flowers gratefully declined. Share your condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.