KILANSKI-DABEK - Irene L.
(nee Jankowski)
September 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edmund Dabek and late Zigmund Kilanski; devoted mother of Patricia Bulera, Kathleen (David) Nowicki, late David (Betty) Dabek; grandmother of 10 and 15 great-grandchildren. Family will be present Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will be held Wednesday at 7 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Ms. Kilanski's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share your condolences at: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2020.