MORGAN - Irene L. (nee Kazmierczak)
September 25, 2020, beloved wife of Everett "Frank" Morgan; devoted mother of Anita Morgan, Phyllis (Ron) Glaub, Martin (Lisa) Morgan, Lisa (Mark) O'Neil and Partick (Laura Krajewski-Fiancée) Morgan; loving grandmother of fifteen; fond great- grandmother of seven; dearest sister of the late Leo (late Rita) and, late Edward Kazmierczak, late Eleanor (late Richard) Olejniczak, late John (late Tessie) and late Jean Kazmierczak; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Monday 5-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Kanty Church (Broadway and Swinburne St.) on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com