McVAY - Irene M.

Devoted wife, mother and grandmother, departed this life peacefully on November 20, 2020, in Cheektowaga, NY. Irene is survived by brother Rux Taylor, children Janet Frazier, James Jr., Joy, Jeffrey (Kimberly), Pamela Talbot (Sidney), Camille Branch Levi (Daniel), grandchildren Sidney, Jason (Nici), Lauren (Richard), Julian (Yidan), Lindsey, Marcus, Jeffrey Jr., James, and great-grandchildren Namie, Amelie, Jason and Elena. Irene was one of ten children born to Ocie and Odessa Taylor in Prince Edward County, VA. She moved to Buffalo, NY in 1954 and married James McVay in 1959. They shared 57 years of marriage until James' death in 2016. Irene worked as a teacher aide in the Buffalo Public Schools for 40 years, 30 of those years at the City Honors School, before retiring in 2005. Her tireless contributions earned her the distinction of Teacher's Aide of the Year in 1989. Irene fiercely loved her family, friends, and God. She inspired everyone she met, especially young people with her strength and love. Irene was laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery on November 27th.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.