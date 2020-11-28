Menu
Irene M. MONNIN
Monnin - Irene M.
(nee Sullivan)
November 25, 2020, of Elma, NY, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Edward Sr. Dearest mother of Nancy (late Robert) Mamon, Dennis (Christine) and the late Edward Jr. (Kathy) Monnin; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Patrick (late Ethel) Sullivan, Thomas (Evelyn) Sullivan, Elizabeth (late Norbert) Steinwandel, Maureen (late Frank) Galuski, Joan (late Conrad) Thies, Dorothy (late Jack) Castellan, Cathern (late Robert) Carter, Beverly (late Anthony) Schreiber, Carol (late Bill) Stover, Bud (late Patricia) Sullivan and Jack (late Mary) Sullivan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 3-6 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca. We welcome you to visit the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays due to occupancy restrictions. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 2 PM at St. Vincent DePaul Church, Springbrook. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences online with the family at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY 14224
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Vincent DePaul Church
, Springbrook, New York
