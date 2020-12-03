FROSOLONE - Irene Maria (nee Burchia)
Of Lewiston, NY, passed away November 29, 2020, at Niagara Hospice House in Lockport, NY, following a short illness. Born in Diepoldsau, St. Gallen, Switzerland, she was the daughter of the late Ferruccio and Maria (Hutter) Burchia. Survived by her beloved husband and best friend of 43 years, Alfred A. Frosolone; cherished sister of Ferruccio (Annelies) Burchia, Cellmira (Hans) Buechel, Maria (Walter) Heule, Eleonora (late Hans) Eisenbart and Yvonne (Eugen) Weder, all of Switzerland; sister-in-law of Anthony (Cecelia) Frosolone, John C. Frosolone, and sister-in-law, RoseMarie (Bill) Schmidtke, who she loved as siblings; longtime close friend and kindred spirit Carol Fleischman; as well as many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Switzerland and the U.S. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5th, from 9-11 AM at St. Mary of the Cataract Church, 237 4th Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303, where Irene's Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday at 11 AM. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Empower, Niagara Hospice, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute, Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, or a charity of one's choice
. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.