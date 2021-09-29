Nawotka - Irene (nee Baczkiewicz)
September 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Arthur; devoted mother of Kevin Nawotka, Karen (Wayne) Zasada, and Keith Nawotka; loving grandmother of Lindsay, William, and the late Shawn Zasada; great-grandmother of Giana; sister of Elinor Mach-Pittner; predeceased by seven brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton Street (corner South Ogden), Friday from 4-8 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held at 8 PM. Memorials in Irene's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.