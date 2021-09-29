Menu
Irene NAWOTKA
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY
Nawotka - Irene (nee Baczkiewicz)
September 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Arthur; devoted mother of Kevin Nawotka, Karen (Wayne) Zasada, and Keith Nawotka; loving grandmother of Lindsay, William, and the late Shawn Zasada; great-grandmother of Giana; sister of Elinor Mach-Pittner; predeceased by seven brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton Street (corner South Ogden), Friday from 4-8 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held at 8 PM. Memorials in Irene's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY
Oct
1
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It's wonderful to have a parent with you for a long time. It also becomes harder to let go the longer they are with you. My thoughts and prayers go out to my cousins. I realize just how hard it is right now. My thoughts are with you. God Bless.
Beverly
Family
October 3, 2021
