OSSWALD - Irene E. (nee Reszka)
March 18, 2022, beloved wife of the late Anthony W. Osswald; loving mother of Lawrence (Joan), Gregory (Kristine) and Glenn Osswald; cherished grandmother of Ryan, Jacob, Eric, Kaitlyn, and Troy Osswald; dear sister of the late May (late John) Chudy, the late Eleanore (late Arthur) Brent, the late Anthony Rice and the late Carol (John E. "Jack") Crumlish; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.