Irene E. OSSWALD
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Mar, 24 2022
10:00a.m.
OSSWALD - Irene E. (nee Reszka)
March 18, 2022, beloved wife of the late Anthony W. Osswald; loving mother of Lawrence (Joan), Gregory (Kristine) and Glenn Osswald; cherished grandmother of Ryan, Jacob, Eric, Kaitlyn, and Troy Osswald; dear sister of the late May (late John) Chudy, the late Eleanore (late Arthur) Brent, the late Anthony Rice and the late Carol (John E. "Jack") Crumlish; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Mar
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Mar
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
Dear Oswald Family, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom. I have a lot of fond memories of her growing up. She was a lovely Lady and a lot of Fun. Please know you all are in my heart, thoughts and prayers during this time. May She rest in peace.
Lisa D Glinski
March 20, 2022
