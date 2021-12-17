PAWLAK - Irene M. "NaNa" (nee Pinkowski)
December 14, 2021, age 61; beloved mother of Thomas A. (Joani Higgins) Pawlak III; loving grandmother of Alexander, Victoria, Thomas A. IV, Harper, Charlotte, and Piper; dearest sister of Paulette Pinkowski, Stephen Pinkowski, and predeceased by several brothers and sisters; she will be sadly missed by her two rescued babies, Zebidiah and Abraham; also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday from 1-3 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 3 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to an animal rescue organization of your choice. Irene was the Owner & Operator of Video's N Stuff in Cheektowaga. She was actively involved in many groups in the Clarence community, was a major Miami Dolphins and Florida Gators fan, and thoroughly enjoyed gardening. Irene will be most remembered by her caring and giving heart. Share memories and condolences on Irene's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 17, 2021.