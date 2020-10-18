D'AGOSTINO - Irene R.

Our community lost one of its pillars on September 24, 2020, when Irene R. D'Agostino passed away from acute respiratory failure due to pneumonia. Her contributions demonstrated a fierce, consistent perseverance in whatever she attempted. Irene was the daughter of John F. and Mary E. Grandits of Buffalo and sister to Marie J., John E., and Charles R. Grandits. She attended Saint Ann's Parish schools, East High School and graduated from the State University of New York in Brockport. Irene married her college sweetheart, Gerald P. D'Agostino in 1951 and moved to Texas, where she received her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Houston. In 1962, they returned to Brockport where Gerry was a professor and the college football coach. There they raised their four children Gerald Patrick Jr., Mary Elizabeth, Charles John (deceased) and Anne Marie D'Agostino. Irene was a physical education teacher for 20 years, finishing up at Hilton High School in NY. She was a proud member of the Niagara District Masters Swimming community for more than 35 years and won numerous local, regional, and National titles until she was 89 years old. She won the Masters Nationals Champion in the mile swim in 2013. Irene was also an active member of the Brockport Community. She was devoted to Brockport College as an alumnus, as administrator of the Gerald P. D'Agostino Lectureship at Brockport, as President of her Class of 1951 College Reunion committee, and was always visible at the college football games, where she could be found among professors and past players. She was a dedicated friend to many in the community and an active member of the Morgan Manning House volunteers, a blood donor, and an instigator of family gatherings of her many cousins from Buffalo. She spent winters in California with her children and grandchildren to escape the cold. She is the mother of Gerald Patrick Jr., (Maria), Mary Elizabeth, Anne Marie D'Agostino and the late Charles John; mother-in-law of Donnell; grandmother of four grandchildren; Lauren Elizabeth, Anna Maria, Adrianna Marie and Charles Anthony; aunt of James A. and John C. Grandits and survived by many more beloved first and second cousins, and nieces and nephews. Arrangemetns by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.