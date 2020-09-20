Menu
Irene SZYMANSKI
SZYMANSKI - Irene
(nee Meszkotowicz)
Of Buffalo, September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Szymanski; devoted mother of the late Roy Szymanski; dear sister of Theresa (late Alfred) Szatkowski and late Leo (late Esther) Meszkotowicz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Monday 4-6 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity of 33% restrictions in the Funeral Home will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Thank you for your understanding.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
