SZYMANSKI - Irene

(nee Meszkotowicz)

Of Buffalo, September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Szymanski; devoted mother of the late Roy Szymanski; dear sister of Theresa (late Alfred) Szatkowski and late Leo (late Esther) Meszkotowicz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Monday 4-6 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity of 33% restrictions in the Funeral Home will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Thank you for your understanding.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.