Irma Louise KORDINAK
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
West Seneca East Senior High SchoolWilliamsville East High SchoolEast High School
FUNERAL HOME
Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service
8700 Lake Road (Rt. 19)
LeRoy, NY
KORDINAK - Irma Louise (nee Kompalla)
Age 91, formerly of the Buffalo area, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, in LeRoy, NY. She was born February 27, 1930, in Buffalo, a daughter of the late Paul and Pauline Beuter Kompalla. Irma was a graduate of East High School, as well as the Conservatory of Music of Oberlin College, and studied at the Eastman School of Music, as well as the University of Buffalo. Irma conducted a successful independent piano studio for several decades, and was active in leadership roles in many local and regional professional music associations. She supported many philanthropic causes and loved animals, including her beloved cats, Velvet and Tosca. She married the late Albert Kordinak on July 18, 1964 and shared 36 wonderful years with him, until his passing in 2001. Although they had no children, they were very close with her siblings and their families. In addition to her husband, Irma was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Susan Kompalla; her sister and brother-in-law, Margot and Willard Hamilton and her nephew, Paul Hamilton. Irma is survived by her nieces, Sharon (Tony Porter) Kompalla-Porter, Barbara Hamilton (Jeffrey Freedman) and Dr. Joanne (Dr. Richard) Sag, a sister-in-law, nephew and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Please join family and friends at her Service of Remembrance on Monday, December 27th, at 11 AM in the Acacia Park Cemetery Chapel located at 4215 Tonawanda Creek Rd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Erie County SPCA, the Chromatic Club of Buffalo, or the Amherst Symphony Orchestra. Your memories and condolences may be shared with Irma's family online at www.falconefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Acacia Park Cemetery Chapel
4215 Tonawanda Creek Rd., North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remembering, again, my Miss Kompalla. My piano teacher from the time I was 7 until I entered UB Music School with a scholarship because of her. In later years we enjoyed membership together in many academic organizations. A wonderful, gifted, talented lady. I will never forget her and the impression she made on my life. Rest in peace, my mentor and friend.
Dawn (Noves) Btennan
January 7, 2022
