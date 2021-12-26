Remembering, again, my Miss Kompalla. My piano teacher from the time I was 7 until I entered UB Music School with a scholarship because of her. In later years we enjoyed membership together in many academic organizations. A wonderful, gifted, talented lady. I will never forget her and the impression she made on my life. Rest in peace, my mentor and friend.

Dawn (Noves) Btennan Other January 7, 2022