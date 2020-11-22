LEWIS - Irma Raynor
(nee Nuwer)
November 11, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph F. Lewis and Frank J. Raynor; dear mother of Suzanne (William) Murray, Jeffrey, Christopher (Kathleen) Raynor, late Patricia (Steven) Markel, late Karl (Sandra) Raynor; loving grandmother of Matthew (Emmilly) Johnson, Brian, Alyson, Stephanie, and Steven Raynor; sister of Inez (late Clare) Bugman, late Rita (late Robert) Uebelhoer, late Paul Nuwer, late Earl (Dale) (late Clementane) Nuwer. Family will be present on Monday from 3-6 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Christ the King Church on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Restrictions will limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face coverings are required. Share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.