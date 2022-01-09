Barry - Irmgard (nee Heppner)
Of West Seneca, NY, passed January 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late James W. Barry; devoted mother of Pamela Tremonte, Peter (Diane) Barry, Michael (Cher) Barry, Jim (Tammy) Barry, and Susan (Darin) Spalti; loving grandmother of Lisa, Brandon (Emily Rose), Nicole, Lauren (Corey), Jordan (Remington), Gina, Amber (Tim), James, and Gregory; dearest great-grandmother of Lucah, Sam, George, Remi, and Adeline. Services will be held private to the family. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY, 716-674-5776. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mended Little Hearts. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.