Hohbach - Irmgard T.
Of Grand Island, age 97, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Hans Blazy, and the late Alfred Hohbach Sr; a devoted mother of Karin (Robert) Meisner, Charlotte (Russell) Burr, and stepson Alfred (Ruth) Hohbach Jr.; a loving grandmother of Robert C. Meisner, Russell D. Burr, Kimberly (Miguel) Diaz, Amy (Dean) Kinkoph, Karen (Kenneth) Comfort, and Jennifer (Randy) Bauer; and a great-grandmother of Michael Kinkoph, Alyse Burr, Ethan Kinkoph, Sadie Burr, Dominic Burr, Roman Diaz, Isabella Diaz, Cody Comfort, Christopher Comfort, Victoria Bauer, and Jonathan Bauer. Born in Breslau, Germany to Ludwig and Johanna Nebes, Irmgard attended an Academic High School and a Trade School. During World War II at the age of 19, she became an accomplished Morse Code Operator, and after served as a Nurse's Aide who cared for many wounded soldiers including one named Hans Blazy, who later became her husband. She also worked as a Lab Technician at the University of Buffalo. She was a faithful and a devout member of the New Apostolic Church for over sixty years. Due to the current Covid and social distancing requirements, a private Church Service will be conducted for the immediate family only. Messages of condolences can be sent via the website of the KAISER FUNERAL HOME at kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.