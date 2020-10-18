JANKOWSKI - Irmgard "Irene" (nee Block)

Of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stanley M. Jankowski; dear mother of Joachim (Judith) Jankowski, Gabrielle Maciejewski, and Renee (Ronald) Sekuterski; grandmother of Katie, Kristen, Ryan, Nicholas, Michael and Mark; sister of Rita (late Jovo) Brkljac, George (Janina) Block, the late Norbert (Magda) Block, and Jutta (Wilhelm) Evelt; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip the Apostle Church Wednesday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday 4-8 PM. Please be mindful that Covid-19 restrictions apply. Mrs. Jankowski was active with the Polish Veterans.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.