Irmgard "Irene" JANKOWSKI
Of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stanley M. Jankowski; dear mother of Joachim (Judith) Jankowski, Gabrielle Maciejewski, and Renee (Ronald) Sekuterski; grandmother of Katie, Kristen, Ryan, Nicholas, Michael and Mark; sister of Rita (late Jovo) Brkljac, George (Janina) Block, the late Norbert (Magda) Block, and Jutta (Wilhelm) Evelt; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip the Apostle Church Wednesday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday 4-8 PM. Please be mindful that Covid-19 restrictions apply. Mrs. Jankowski was active with the Polish Veterans.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
