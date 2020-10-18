Menu
Irmgard L. Wilson
WILSON - Irmgard L.
(nee Schaller)
Of Clarence Center, arrived in Heaven on October 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Wilson; loving mother of Lonny (Mark) Hanes, Scott (Kari) Wilson and Patrick (Camille) Wilson; cherished grandmother of Joshua (Susan) Wilson, Gregory Wilson, Alexander (Jennifer) Mandura, Jocelyn Hanes (fiance George Urbino), Seth Hanes (fiance Katie Civiletto), the late Andrew (Ann) Wilson, Holland Hanes, Sara (Alan) Davis, Charles Wilson, Ian Wilson and Cruz Wilson; adored great grandmother of Olivia and Jackson Wilson, Evalie, Elizabeth, Annie and Andrew Mandura, Quintyn and Landon Wilson, Uriah, Julia, Naomi and Jael Wilson, Elliot and Gabriel Hanes; loving daughter of the late Ralph and Lonny Schaller; dear sister of Ralph (Dorothy) Schaller and Radyne (Thomas) Becker. Funeral Service will be held at the Evangel Assembly of God Church, 8180 Greiner
Rd., Williamsville, on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1pm. If desired, charitable contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, PO box 590, Buffalo, NY 14210-0590. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
