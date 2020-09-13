KOVACS - Irvin D.
Age 69, of Springville, NY died on April 16, 2020. Father of Heather (Tim) Antinora, Michael Kovacs and Jesse (Michelle) Kovacs; brother of Gary Kovacs, Dave (Bonnie) Kovacs, Carol (Dean) Kallin and the late Don Kovacs; grandfather of Ryan Kovacs, Brandon Lewis, Breanna Kovacs and Ryan Hall; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, in West Valley, NY. Condolences online may be offered at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.