FRAWLEY - Irwin "Irv"
March 12, 2021. Beloved companion of Betty Davidson; loving father of Michael (Brenda), Marcia (Dave Donner), Mark (Dina), Matty (JoAnne) and Missy Frawley; cherished Grandpa of Steven "Garfield" (Jessica) Olender, Cassie (Mike) Landreau, Katie Frawley, Rachel Donner, Mason Frawley and the late Danny Frawley; dear brother of Maureen (late Robert) Schifferle and the late Daniel, Maybelle (Robert) Finn and his twin brother Edward (Eva) Frawley; beloved cousin, uncle and neighbor; former husband of Ruth Frawley; predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Agnes. Irv graduated from McKinley High School, Class of 1956, and worked for Standard Milling, the Tonawanda News, and as the City of Tonawanda Animal Warden. Irv was a lifelong accomplished marathon runner. He celebrated the country's bi-centennial by running 200 laps around Parker Field in Kenmore, NY, starting at 7 AM and finishing 7 minutes before the 2 PM country-wide celebration on July 4, 1976. Irv ran in all original 13 Skylon Marathons from Buffalo to Niagara Falls, Canada. He ran several 50 milers in Delaware Park, his best time of 6:35:35. In addition, he ran many Turkey Trots, including the 100th with his children, Missy and Matty. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. If memorials desired, they be made in Irv's memory to Erie County S.P.C.A., Niagara Hospice, Inc. or Alzheimer's Association
, Western New York Chapter.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.