Isaac PEARSON
PEARSON - Isaac
Entered into rest December 1, 2020. Cherished husband of Mae Frances (nee McKenzie) Pearson; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genessee Street, Buffalo, New York, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 4 PM - 7 PM. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 10, 2020, 10 AM - 11 AM at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 665 Michigan Avenue, where funeral services will immediately follow, Reverend Frank Bostic officiating. Interment Pine Lawn Gardens, Cheektowaga, NY. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, attendance will be limited and masks are required. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211
Dec
10
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Pilgrim Baptist Church
665 Michigan Avenue
Dec
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
