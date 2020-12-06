PEARSON - Isaac
Entered into rest December 1, 2020. Cherished husband of Mae Frances (nee McKenzie) Pearson; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genessee Street, Buffalo, New York, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 4 PM - 7 PM. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 10, 2020, 10 AM - 11 AM at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 665 Michigan Avenue, where funeral services will immediately follow, Reverend Frank Bostic officiating. Interment Pine Lawn Gardens, Cheektowaga, NY. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, attendance will be limited and masks are required. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.