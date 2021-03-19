McCOLLISTER - Isabel M.
Peacefully surrounded by family on March 17, 2021. Loving mother of John (Marlene) McCollister, James McCollister, Mary (Thomas) Walders, Michele (Douglas) Heiderman; loving grandmother of James (Brittney), John (Jaqueline), Holly (Matthew), Kyle (Tiffany), Shannon (Eric), Jennifer, Erin (Nicholas), Robert, Elizabeth (Jim), Thomas, Bradeen (Sebastian), Joseph (Hannah), Ashley (Robert), Kathryn (Seth), Gregory (Kylee). She is also survived by twenty-one great-grandchildren; a brother, Calvin Hungerford; a sister, Reevlyn Quiett; and several nieces and nephews. Isabel is predeceased by her husband, John (Jack) McCollister; her parents; and siblings, Mary Alice, Earl, Eugene, and Maxine. Friends and relatives may call on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 3 to 8 PM at ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC. Services will be private. Donations may be made to Supportive Care of Orleans County. Please visit rossakron.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2021.