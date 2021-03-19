Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Isabel M. McCOLLISTER
FUNERAL HOME
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
10 Eckerson Ave
Akron, NY
McCOLLISTER - Isabel M.
Peacefully surrounded by family on March 17, 2021. Loving mother of John (Marlene) McCollister, James McCollister, Mary (Thomas) Walders, Michele (Douglas) Heiderman; loving grandmother of James (Brittney), John (Jaqueline), Holly (Matthew), Kyle (Tiffany), Shannon (Eric), Jennifer, Erin (Nicholas), Robert, Elizabeth (Jim), Thomas, Bradeen (Sebastian), Joseph (Hannah), Ashley (Robert), Kathryn (Seth), Gregory (Kylee). She is also survived by twenty-one great-grandchildren; a brother, Calvin Hungerford; a sister, Reevlyn Quiett; and several nieces and nephews. Isabel is predeceased by her husband, John (Jack) McCollister; her parents; and siblings, Mary Alice, Earl, Eugene, and Maxine. Friends and relatives may call on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 3 to 8 PM at ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC. Services will be private. Donations may be made to Supportive Care of Orleans County. Please visit rossakron.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ross Funeral Home of Akron
10 Eckerson Avenue, Akron, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest sympathies to all as God welcomes home a good woman. Hold the many memories you have dear and know that she will be with you all in spirit always.
Cindy Schilling
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results