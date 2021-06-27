Phelan - Isabella Sophia "Bella"
Passed peacefully June 25, 2021, in Lake View, NY, surrounded by her family. Beloved daughter of Michael and Jamie Phelan; loving sister to Peyton and Mika (dog) Phelan; cherished granddaughter to Ronald and Lori Phelan, Jeffrey and Carol Dils, Cheryl Lenahan and David Luciano, and Paul Lenahan; dear niece to Dwayne and Julie Wilkins, Ryan Marie Phelan and William Leek, Jacob Lenahan, and Rachel and Austin Sullivan; adored cousin to McKenzie, Cassadee and Emily Leek, and Nathan and Natalie Wilkins; also survived by great-grandparents as well as many close friends and family. Friends may visit on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 2-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, July 2, 2021, at 10AM at St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lake View Road, Lake View, NY 14085. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bella's name may be made to the P.U.N.T Foundation, Stone's Buddies, the Courage of Carly Fund, and Camp Good Days of WNY. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.