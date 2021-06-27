Menu
Isabella S. "Bella" PHELAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Phelan - Isabella Sophia "Bella"
Passed peacefully June 25, 2021, in Lake View, NY, surrounded by her family. Beloved daughter of Michael and Jamie Phelan; loving sister to Peyton and Mika (dog) Phelan; cherished granddaughter to Ronald and Lori Phelan, Jeffrey and Carol Dils, Cheryl Lenahan and David Luciano, and Paul Lenahan; dear niece to Dwayne and Julie Wilkins, Ryan Marie Phelan and William Leek, Jacob Lenahan, and Rachel and Austin Sullivan; adored cousin to McKenzie, Cassadee and Emily Leek, and Nathan and Natalie Wilkins; also survived by great-grandparents as well as many close friends and family. Friends may visit on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 2-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, July 2, 2021, at 10AM at St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lake View Road, Lake View, NY 14085. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bella's name may be made to the P.U.N.T Foundation, Stone's Buddies, the Courage of Carly Fund, and Camp Good Days of WNY. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Service
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Jul
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Paul II
2052 Lakeview Road, LakeView, NY
Jul
2
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Lakeside Cemetery
4973 Rogers Rd., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sara Gonsalves
July 1, 2021
Mike & Jamie I can't imagine the sorrow you must feel. My memory of Bella will always be the big smile she always had.
Gail Nicholson
Family
June 28, 2021
Bella was my helper with Marshmellow for a few weeks two yrs ago...her incredible parents helped her live every moment of her life
Colleen Culligan/Ronald McD lounge Oshie
June 28, 2021
